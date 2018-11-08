

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $285.5 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $281.3 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $349.7 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $349.7 Mln. vs. $338.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.94 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.000 - $1.020 Bln



