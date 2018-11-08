

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Energy supplier SSE Plc and Innogy SE have decided to enter into negotiations on adjustments of the terms regarding the combination of their retail businesses in Great Britain.



The companies decided to make changes to the proposed terms due to adverse developments in the market and regulatory interventions.



The changes may also result in additional direct or indirect financial contributions by each party. The parties currently still pursue the objective to combine their respective businesses and to enable the listing of the new company on the London Stock Exchange. The details of the required adjustments and their impact on the transaction structure as well as on the timing are still being analyzed and discussed.



