The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced the CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation Honorees. The announcement was made during the annual CES Unveiled New York, an invitation-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and technologists for breaking news and a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at the upcoming CES 2019. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 returns to Las Vegas January 8-11, 2019.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes Honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competitors. Products recognized as Best of Innovation received the highest ratings in their respective product categories.

All Honorees will be featured in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019. Last month, 55 companies were announced as CES Innovation Honorees during CES Unveiled Paris and 31 companies were announced during CES Unveiled Amsterdam. For the complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, visit CES.tech.

The Best of Innovation Honorees for CES 2019 include:

Computer Accessories

Kano

Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit Computer Hardware and Components

Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy

Scalys BV

TrustBox Digital Imaging/Photography

Insta360

Insta360 Pro 2 Digital Imaging/Photography

Leica Geosystems AG, part of Hexagon

The Leica BLK3D: Real-time, in-picture 3D measurement Embedded Technologies

Snips

Snips Gaming

NVIDIA

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs Headphones

Sony

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones High Performance Home Audio/Video

Qoobi B.V.

Qoobi ONE Home Appliances

Heatworks

Tetra Countertop Dishwasher Portable Media Players and Accessories

iHome

AQUIO Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Bottle Robotics and Drones

Robolink

Zümi RoboCar Smart Cities

ZOME Energy Networks, Inc.

ZOMEKit for Apartment Smart Energy

Energysquare

Universal Wireless Charger for Laptops Software and Mobile Apps

Oticon, Inc.

Oticon KAIZN World's 1st Personal AI Asst. in Hearing Care Sustainability and Eco-Design

BeeLife

CoCoon Tech For A Better World

Watergen

Atmospheric Water Generator Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology

Innoviz Technologies

InnovizOne Auto-Grade LiDAR and Computer Vision Virtual and Augmented Reality

Plott

LetsPlott Wireless Devices, Accessories and Services

LG Electronics

LG V40 ThinQ

CES 2019, the world's largest and most influential technology event, will showcase life-changing technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space. CES provides access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning and more. For the latest CES news and to register for the show, visit CES.tech.

