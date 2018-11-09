The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced the CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation Honorees. The announcement was made during the annual CES Unveiled New York, an invitation-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and technologists for breaking news and a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at the upcoming CES 2019. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 returns to Las Vegas January 8-11, 2019.
An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes Honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competitors. Products recognized as Best of Innovation received the highest ratings in their respective product categories.
All Honorees will be featured in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019. Last month, 55 companies were announced as CES Innovation Honorees during CES Unveiled Paris and 31 companies were announced during CES Unveiled Amsterdam. For the complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, visit CES.tech.
The Best of Innovation Honorees for CES 2019 include:
CES 2019, the world's largest and most influential technology event, will showcase life-changing technology across every major industry, featuring 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space. CES provides access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning and more. For the latest CES news and to register for the show, visit CES.tech.
About CES:
CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.
