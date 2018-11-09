SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. - ZAYO

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ("Zayo" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZAYO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zayo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2018, Zayo announced "plans to separate into two publicly traded companies: one to focus on providing core communications infrastructure and another to leverage infrastructure to provide solutions for a broad set of enterprise customers." On November 8, 2018, Zayo announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Among other results, Zayo announced that its net income had decreased by $20.7 million over the previous quarter, and reported a net loss of $3.4 million from the Company's Allstream segment.

Following these disclosures, Zayo's stock price fell $7.82 per share, or 25.74%, to close at $22.56 per share on November 8, 2018.

