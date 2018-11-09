Awareness program to expand distribution of Company's updates to retail and institutional investors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2018) -CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORACOM").

AGORACOM's program will provide the Company a significant level of exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships through digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, web site and social media channels will be used to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

AGORACOM's CEO, George Tsiolis, confirms, "We have been tracking CardioComm for the past six years and are very impressed with both the Company's product releases and changes to fiscal performance. As an FDA cleared, ISO certified and Health Canada/CE approved company, their advances in ECG monitoring and reporting between patients, doctors and hospitals are incredible. This is a story that small cap investors need to know and AGORACOM is excited about the opportunity to tell it for the purposes of expanding CardioComm's investor awareness far beyond where it is today. We expect to launch the program around November 15th and invite current shareholders to re-engage with the Company on its fully moderated discussion forum at that time."

Under the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue common shares shares of the Company ("Shares") for services to AGORACOM in exchange for online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the Company will be issuing an aggregate of $50,000 worth of Shares, plus HST, for Advertising Services, in $10,000 allotments as follows:

Following approval of the agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange, for initial set up, marketing materials and search engine programs;

At the completion of each three month period ending February 7, 2019; May 7, 2019; August 7, 2019; and, November 7, 2019.

The number of Shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM. The term of the agreement is for 12 months effective immediately.

The Company also announced that it issued 187,500 stock options to Etienne Grima, the Company's CEO, in accordance with his employment agreement. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. The grants are subject to the provisions of the Company's Stock Option Plan, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck ECG device integrations please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online marketing / branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM is the home of more than 808K investors that visited 5.6 million times and read 52.4 million pages of information every year (Average 2008 - 2015).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small & mid cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x227

egrima@cardiocommsolutions.com

investor.relations@cardiocommsolutions.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.