

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS said it will contest residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS civil complaint filed by United States Department of Justice. The DOJ's claims are not supported by the facts or the law. UBS is confident in its legal position and has been fully prepared for some time to defend itself in court.



UBS said the United States Department of Justice today filed a civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York related to UBS's issuance, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities more than a decade ago. The complaint seeks unspecified monetary civil penalties under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act ('FIRREA') regarding transactions that date back to 2006 and 2007.



'The complaint alleges that instead of ensuring that their representations to investors were accurate and transparent, UBS affirmatively misled investors and withheld crucial information from them about the loans in its deals,' stated United States Attorney Pak.



As detailed in the complaint, from 2006 through 2007, UBS misled investors about the quality of billions of dollars in subprime and Alt-A mortgage loans backing 40 RMBS deals. Specifically, in publicly-filed offering documents, UBS knowingly misrepresented key characteristics of the loans, thereby concealing the fact that the loans were much riskier and much more likely to default than UBS represented. Ultimately, the 40 RMBS sustained catastrophic losses, the United States said.



