

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is expected to name a prominent hospital-system CEO to a newly created role overseeing the tech company's health-care efforts, the Wall street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



David Feinberg is moving to the new Google health-care post after helming the Geisinger Health System, which includes a hospital system and health plan based in Pennsylvania and also operating in New Jersey.



Geisinger, of Danville, Pa., was a pioneer in the use of electronic health records and other digital medical data.



Alphabet Inc.'s Google has launched various efforts in health care over the years with mixed success. Google Health, its first attempt to create an electronic health-records database, launched in 2008 but was closed in 2011 after it failed to catch on with consumers and health-care providers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX