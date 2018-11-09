

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express (AXP) said it is reimagining solutions for U.S. small businesses with the launch of the new Business Gold Card available today. Business Gold helps businesses get the most out of their spending by enabling Card Members to automatically earn 4X Membership Rewards points on the top two categories where their business spends the most each month, on the first $150,000 each calendar year.



In addition, Card Members get a 25% airline bonus on qualifying airline purchases booked using Membership Rewards Pay with Points through American Express Travel. Card Members can get up to 250,000 points back per calendar year with this benefit.



Business Gold also provides access to an enhanced suite of solutions and a built-in Pay Over Time with interest feature, giving business owners the tools they need to help successfully run and grow their business, from managing cash flow to taking advantage of unique, limited time offers from G Suite by Google Cloud and ZipRecruiter.



