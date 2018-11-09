sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,72 Euro		+2,65
+2,88 %
WKN: 850226 ISIN: US0258161092 Ticker-Symbol: AEC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,00
95,76
08.11.
95,36
95,65
08.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY94,72+2,88 %