HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 9, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that the all-new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, open to the public November 30 through December 9.(1)The all-new Mazda3 adopts a more mature interpretation of Kodo design that embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics. Meanwhile, fundamental performance attributes have been raised to a new level. Next-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture enables people to make the most of their natural sense of balance and the latest Skyactiv engines offer responsive control of vehicle speed in any driving situation.The arrival of all-new Mazda3 marks the beginning of a whole new generation of Mazda cars that will deliver new dimensions of driving pleasure to customers around the world.Vehicles scheduled for sale: All-New Mazda3 (World premiere)Vehicles on sale: Mazda6, Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-3, Mazda MX-5 RF(1) Press days are November 28-29.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.