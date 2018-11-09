Launch of ASEAN Super 8 -- A Mega Trade Event Combining 8 Leading Events Within the Construction, Energy and Built Environment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Minister of Works, YB Tuan Haji Anuar Mohd Tahir announced and officiated the launch of the ASEAN Super 8 mega exhibition held in conjunction with International Construction Week (ICW) at a press conference held on 25 October 2018 at MITEC.

UBM Malaysia will hold its biggest built industries exhibition in the ASEAN region -- ASEAN SUPER 8. Eight top regional industry exhibitions will be held together for the first time under one roof on 19 till 21 March 2019 at the country's biggest trade venue, Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Industries will have the opportunity to showcase innovations, source for suppliers, make valuable contacts with top industry players and stay updated with the latest developments in everything built environment related in this unique business trade platform.

ASEAN Super 8 is the largest regional exhibition for the construction, engineering, energy, heavy machinery & equipment and security industries. The mega event will comprise eight power-packed industry leading events including ASEAN M&E, TENAGA, ASEAN SOLAR, ASEAN ECOLIGHT, ASEAN LIFT, IFSEC Southeast Asia, HEAVY MACH and ECOBUILD SEA.

"The ASEAN Super 8 mega exhibition will enable construction industry stakeholders to be introduced to new products and technologies, as well as explore the innovations available in the market. This includes new sustainable materials and energy sources, innovative design approaches, as well as advances in digital technology, in line with the ICW 2019 theme of "Construction Beyond 2020", said Tan Sri Dr. Ir. Ahmad Tajuddin Ali.

ASEAN SUPER 8 is expected to attract 20,000 trade visitors, 1,150 exhibiting companies, and 15 country group pavilions, 300 group visits from corporate, government bodies, associations and universities.

ASEAN SUPER 8 will feature more than 200 sessions to conduct Business Matching by MATRADE and CIDB Trade Visitors.

General Tan Sri Dato Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi (RTD), Co-Chairman of UBM Malaysia said, "ASEAN SUPER 8 will be one of UBM Malaysia's biggest events showcasing the latest developments across the entire spectrum of construction in one venue."

ASEAN SUPER 8 will be held at The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) which is Malaysia's largest and most innovative exhibition centre with over 13.1 acres of flexible function or exhibition space and fully equipped state-of-the-art facilities. It is the first component and flagship venue of the new KL Metropolis, a 'city within a city' development that is envisioned to be Kuala Lumpur's "International Trade and Exhibition City" and will play a key role in the building of a sustainable and inclusive economy.

The ASEAN SUPER 8 event is endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and supported by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia.

