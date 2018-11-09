Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

BEIJING, Nov 9, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota will unveil new sedan models in the Corolla series (known in China as "Corolla" and "Levin") in a world premiere at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, which is scheduled to be held from November 16.Exhibits planned for the Toyota booth include product displays featuring the new Corolla and Levin, information and displays on electrification technology such as hybrid powertrains, and displays relating to "intelligence" and "informatization" technologies and services, which are key fields in China as Toyota strives to transform into a mobility company.