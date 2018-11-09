Odfjell SE 3Q18: Chemical tanker market remained unchanged from previous quarter

Odfjell SE reports EBITDA of USD 32 million compared with USD 37 million in the previous quarter.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018:

• EBITDA of USD 27 million from Odfjell Tankers compared to USD 28 million in second quarter

• ODFIX was down 2.0% for the quarter compared to the general market index declining by 3.7%

• EBITDA of USD 4 million from Odfjell Terminals compared to USD 9 million in second quarter

• USD 16 million of losses related to sale of the Rotterdam terminal that included currency translation and tax losses in addition to transaction costs

• Net results of USD -31 million compared to USD -120 million in last quarter

• Concluded the sale of our Rotterdam terminal in September

"The chemical tanker market remained depressed during the quarter, but we continue to believe that 2018 is the turning point for the chemical tanker markets. Adjusting for the Rotterdam terminal, our terminal division delivered stable results. We have positioned ourselves well for the future, both within tankers and terminals, with one of the most energy efficient fleets in the world", said Kristian Mørch, CEO of Odfjell SE.

Please see attached for the Third Quarter 2018 Report and Presentation. In connection with the quarterly release, Odfjell SE will hold a conference call at 09:30 CET, which will be immediately followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the conference call:

Tel:+47 23 50 01 87

Confirmation code: 6973038

A live audiocast will simultaneously be available on Odfjell.comand at HegnarTV.

The presentation will be held in English.

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachments