

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group reported that EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 were 2.045 billion euros. The comparable EBITDA for the third quarter 2018 totalled 2.112 billion euros, 13 million euros more (+0.6%) than the same period in the previous year.



Consolidated EBIT for the third quarter of 2018 stood at negative 997 million euros. The comparable EBIT totalled negative 966 million euros, compared to 963 million euros in the third quarter of 2017.



The consolidated revenues of the third quarter of 2018 were 4.666 billion euros. The comparable revenues of the third quarter of 2018 were 4.705 billion euros, 202 million euros less than in the third quarter of 2017 (-4.1%); in organic terms the percentage change, excluding the exchange effect relating to the Brazil Business Unit, was +0.2%.



