Montrouge, France, November 9, 2018

DBV Technologies to Present Data Further Supporting the Use of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy at the 2018 ACAAI Meeting

Three abstracts on Viaskin Peanut accepted for oral presentation

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that additional analyses from clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut will be presented at the 2018 American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) in Seattle, Washington, November 15-19, 2018.

Oral Presentations:

"Increased Reactivity Threshold in Peanut-allergic Subjects Treated With 12 Months of Epicutaneous Viaskin Peanut" will be presented by Dr. Carla M. Davis, Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX.

Oral Abstracts Session 2B: Food Allergy

A303

Sunday, November 18 / 3:45 - 4:00 PM PT

"Quantitative Risk Reduction Through Epicutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT): Results from the PEPITES Phase III Trial" will be presented by Dr. Benjamin C. Remington, TNO Ziest, The Netherlands.

Oral Abstracts Session 2B: Food Allergy

A302

Sunday, November 18 / 3:30 - 3:45 PM PT

"Serum Biomarkers of Immunomodulation During Peanut Epicutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT) in Peanut-allergic Subjects" will be presented by Dr. Matthew Greenhawt, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, CO.

Oral Abstracts Session 4A: Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiency

A305

Monday, November 19 / 11:15 - 11:30 AM PT

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

PDF Version (http://hugin.info/156437/R/2225000/872627.pdf)



