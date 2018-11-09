THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS SEPTEMBER 30TH CASH POSITION AND BUSINESS UPDATE

Lyon, November 9th 2018 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as at September 30th 2018.

The company's cash amounted to €15.8 M at September 30th 2018, including funds raised by its IPO in October 2017 and a bank loan of €2.5 M contracted in July 2018, against €1.6 M at September 30th 2017 and €14.9 M at June 30th 2018. This careful use of cash illustrates its effective expenditure management during a period marked by numerous clinical developments.

Franck Mouthon, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Theranexus, said: "For Theranexus, 2018 is proving to be a prolific and pivotal year, with the implementation of three new clinical trials and the completion of the Phase II trial of THN102 on narcolepsy patients. Among our three drug candidates, THN201 has just entered Phase Ib to treat neurocognitive disorders in Alzheimer's disease, THN101 will be entering Phase II in patients with neuropathic pain in the first half of 2019, and THN102, which targets two indications, began its Phase II trial for patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with Parkinson's disease. Finally, we recently announced the inclusion of the last patient in our Phase II trial of THN102 on narcolepsy patients, with a final visit planned for this last patient in the second half of December. We will be publishing our results in the weeks following this final visit."

Moreover, Theranexus will be taking part in the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference to be held from 13 to 15 November 2018 in London (UK).

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com



