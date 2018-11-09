Fossil Group and Wirecard Enter Collaboration to Support Chinese Mobile Payment Methods

ASCHHEIM, Germany, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fossil leverages on Wirecard ' s ePOS ecosystem and integrates international payment methods in more than 150 stores, in 11 European countries

Popular Chinese mobile payment platforms, such as Alipay, will be accepted forms of payment in stores

The leading global innovation driver in digital financial technology, Wirecard, is now supporting Fossil Group in integrating the most popular Chinese payment methods, including Alipay, into more than 150 stores across Europe. The integration will take place in stores in 11 European countries, including Germany, Italy and the UK. As a result of the use of Wirecard's platform, Fossil stores can accept the most widely-used Chinese payments methods, further expanding their payment acceptance portfolio. Chinese tourists in Europe will benefit greatly from this cooperation, as they can now pay for their Fossil purchases using their favorite payment methods.

Fossil Group, a well-known American company specializing in lifestyle accessories, is one of many global brands taking advantage of Wirecard's convenient ePOS solution. Retailers only need to download the Wirecard ePOS app on mobile devices located in-store, such as iPads, which then serve as mobile cash registers. The solution will be offered in Fossil-owned stores, as well as outlet and airport stores. For merchants, accepting Chinese mobile payment forms is a wise investment. In a recent survey conducted by Nielsen and Alipay, it was found that in their last overseas trip, 65% of Chinese tourists had paid for their expenses via mobile payment. Tourists benefit from the cooperation by being able to pay with a familiar and convenient payment method when travelling abroad.

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales, Consumer Goods, at Wirecard added, "Enabling such a global and recognizable company such as Fossil Group to leverage on our ecosystem has been a pleasure. We are looking forward to supporting Fossil stores across Europe with our simple and convenient POS solution, and catering to Alipay users who can now complete a purchase with fully digital payments."

Not only does Wirecard's solution offer end customers the possibility to pay for purchases via the Alipay app, but also to benefit from in-app marketing campaigns. By including Fossil Group stores in the Alipay app store front, consumers will be shown coupons and discounts offered at Fossil stores in their vicinity.

