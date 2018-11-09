Folgendes Instrument wird heute (09.11.2018) EX Dividende gehandelt:

The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/09/2018).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT

ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 0,50 Eur



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.