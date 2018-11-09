

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported that its net consolidated profit for the first nine months of 2018 rose 76.3% to 47.6 million euros, from the previous year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 32.1% to 102.5 million euros from the prior year.



Revenues for the period increased 2.9% to 928.5 million euros from 902.5 million euros last year. A total of 644,177 patients were treated at the five hospital facilities in the first nine months, corresponding to an increase of 2.0% in comparison with the same period for the previous year.



The company confirmed its forecast for the current financial year of 2018 and expects revenues in the amount of 1.24 billion euros plus/minus 5 percent.



