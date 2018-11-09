sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Investor Day 2018

Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Investor Day 2018

PR Newswire

London, November 8

Thomson Reuters Investor Day 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2018 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) will host its 2018 Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 beginning at 8:30 am EST. The company's senior management team will deliver a series of presentations outlining the company's operating strategy, growth plans and capital structure.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Registration for the webcast is now open and can be found on the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© 2018 PR Newswire