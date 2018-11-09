Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Interim Report January 1 - September 30 2018

Stockholm, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Financial result

Net result for the nine-months period was USD 7.34 mln (9M17: 42.16 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.01 (9M17: 0.06).

The positive net result over the nine-months period is primarily driven by the mark up in valuation of iyzico, TransferGo and FinanZero.

Net result for 3Q18 was USD -13.59 million (mln) (3Q17: USD 27.48 mln). Earnings per share were USD -0.02 (3Q17: USD 0.04).



The negative net result for the third quarter was mainly driven by the revaluation of Guiabolso following a mark to model valuation and the share price development in Vostok Emerging Finance only listed company, Tinkoff Bank.

Net asset value

The net asset value (NAV) of VEF was USD 204.90 mln as at September 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: USD 198.56 mln), which is an increase by 3.2% in USD over the nine-months period 2018.

Net asset value per share was USD 0.32 (December 31, 2017: USD 0.30).

Based on the period end USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.86 (December 31, 2017: 8.23), net asset value was SEK 1,815 mln (December 31, 2017: SEK 1,635 mln) and SEK 2.79 per share (December 31, 2017: SEK 2.47 per share), respectively.

Key events during the third quarter

On July 9, Finja closed a new funding round, in which VEF invested an additional USD 1 mln.

On July 17, VEF extended a convertible loan note to REVO/Sorsdata in the amount of USD 2.13 mln.

On August 24, Jumo closed a funding round in which VEF invested an additional USD 3.05 mln.

On September 3, VEF invested an additional 0.70 mln in Magnetis.

Tinkoff paid a dividend of USD 0.24 per share on September 24, amounting to USD 0.48 mln

During the period, VEF sold 365k shares in TCS Group Holding PLC, at a value of in total USD 7.08 mln.

During the period, VEF repurchased 10,276,139 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company.

Key events after the end of the period

Tinkoff paid a dividend of USD 0.24 per share on October 1, amounting to USD 0.18 mln

During October VEF sold 370k shares in TCS Group Holding PLC, at a value of in total USD 6.16 mln.

