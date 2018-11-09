Slovakia Signs New Contract for Visa Processing Services, Becomes VFS Global's 62nd Client Government

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To operate 38 new Visa Application Centres in 10 countries, by December 2018

On 5th November 2018, VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd., operating as VFS Global, signed a contract with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic for providing visa services in 10 countries worldwide.

As per this new contract, VFS Global will now provide visa services for Slovakia in China, India, Kazakhstan, Palestine, Belarus, Russia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt, through 38 Visa Application Centres.

The rollout of all these new operations is expected to be completed by December 2018. Under the new contract, VFS Global will accept both short and long-term visa applications on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.

Chris Dix, Head - Business Development, VFS Global, remarked, "We are excited about our new partnership with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic. The countries where we will be operating are markets where VFS Global has worked for several years, and whose travellers are familiar with our services and expertise. We are also pleased to have the opportunity to serve our new clients in new locations, and bring applicants in these locations the same benefits and high quality service that we have been offering our customers worldwide for the last 17 years."

Over the last three months, VFS Global also signed eight new contracts with other European governments, reaffiriming its position as a market leader in the visa facilitation space. In total, VFS Global is the trusted outsourcing services provider of 30 European governments out of 62 client governments served worldwide.

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

With 2763 Application Centres, operations in 141 countries across five continents and over 182 million applications processed as on 30 September 2018, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 62 client governments.

