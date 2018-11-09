EQT Invests in Leading Wallpaper Company Artwall in China

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Mid Market Asia acquires a 40% stake in Artwall, a leading wallpaper designer, manufacturer and retailer in China . Artwall has the first-class flexible digital print-on-demand technology and owns the China business of international premium wallpaper brand Brewster

EQT to support Artwall's continued growth strategy, with its leading position in the digital flexible manufacturing wallpaper space, and further expand the retail network as well as develop the product offering to become a fully-integrated manufacturer and a strong national brand

EQT is partnering with the Artwall management team, which remains majority shareholders, and the strategic investor Red Star Macalline

The EQT Mid Market Asia III fund ("EQT Mid Market Asia") today announces the acquisition of 40% of the shares in Shanghai Artwall Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. ("Artwall" or the "Company") from the Company's founders. The investment is made alongside with Red Star Macalline, the largest national operator of home furnishing malls in China. Artwall's management team will, under the leadership of Ling Li, Founding CEO and Chairman, continue to lead the Company and drive the growth and development strategy.

Founded in 2005, Artwall produces a full range of wallcovering products including wallpaper, mural, wall cloth and curtains, and has a well-diversified distribution network consisting of self-branded retail stores and dealers. Artwall has become a leading and well-respected wallpaper manufacturer with creative design capabilities and first-class flexible digital print-on-demand technology. The Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has more than 500 employees.

With support from the industrial network and access to EQT's vast experience within the retail and consumer sector, Artwall is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunities in the under-penetrated wallpaper market in China and benefit from the increasing trend of more frequent home and house renovations. The strategy includes continued growth, both organically and through add-on acquisitions of top wallpaper brands with the overall ambition to become a fully-integrated soft decoration solution provider and a strong national brand. In September 2018, Artwall announced the acquisition of Brewster's China business. Brewster, founded in 1935, is the leading US wallpaper brand and has been a well-established premium brand in China for more than 20 years.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

About Artwall

Artwall is a leading wallpaper designer and manufacturer in China with strong original designing capability and pioneer in flexible digital printing technology. Founded in 2005, Artwall is headquartered in Shanghai and has more than 500 employees.

More info: http://en.qiangshangsh.com/

