Copenhagen November 9, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that trading in the Seluxit A/S share (SLXIT) commences today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. The Seluxit share belongs to the ICB sector 9000 - Technology, and is the ninth company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets in 2018.** On Nasdaq Nordic's markets, Seluxit is the 63rd company to seek admission to trading in 2018. Seluxit is a Danish Internet of Things company from 2006. Seluxit was co-founded by Daniel Lux and Morten Pagh Frederiksen, who remain co-owners today. Internet of Things connects physical products to the internet. The products can be lawn mowers, electricity meters or industrial robots. Seluxit CEO Daniel Lux said: "We have decided to go public, because a broadening of ownership and a wider capital base will safeguard our clients' long term IoT projects with Seluxit. A listing will further enable us to keep leading the way in Seluxit's development, while at the same time inviting new shareholders to take part in the growth we expect in the market for Internet of Things in the coming years." Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: "We are proud to welcome Seluxit to Nasdaq First North. Seluxit's IPO leads the way for other startups, who on top of raising capital will benefit from the increased visibility that a Nasdaq listing provides to listed companies. With more than 70% of total equity turnover coming from outside the Nordics, Nasdaq's Nordic market is a unique showcase opportunity to the high street of the capital markets, where investors today find an attractive opportunity to diversify in growth on a transparent market." Seluxit A/S has appointed Norden CEF Aps as its Certified Adviser. *First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. **Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.