

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L), in a trading update for the 10-months ending 31 October 2018, said that its performance is in line with expectations, leaving it on track to meet its ambition for underlying revenue growth of 3.5% plus.



It reported underlying revenue growth for the standalone Informa Group, pre-combination, of 4.1% in the ten-month period to the 31 October 2018. Over the same period, the new combined Informa Group delivered underlying revenue growth of 3.9%. Reported revenue growth for the 10-month period was 31.8%.



Informa said, 'As we enter 2019, we will be operating as a single, combined Group and are targeting further profitable growth, as we start to reap the benefits of our increased scale and more focused portfolio.'



The 10-month pro-forma underlying revenue growth of the UBM businesses was 2.3%, up from +1.1% reported for the first six months of the year. Within the Events, business, underlying revenue growth was +3.4%, reflecting strong performances in Pharma (CPhI Worldwide), Technology (Black Hat) and Lifestyle & Brands (Furniture China). Revenue in Other Marketing Services was -5.5% after 10-months.



