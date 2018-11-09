Please notice that the merger below has been postponed, cf. today's disclosure from Investeringsforeningen BankInvest. Thus, last day of trading UCITS shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 23 November 2018. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060576163 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest EM Virk.obl 2018 KL ---------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 November 2018 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIEMVKL ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 103934 ---------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016112832 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest EM Obligationer A ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIEMOBA ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36311 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=698938