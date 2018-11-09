Issuer Information Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 471008-0280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) LBANK 190510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029908 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer LANDSBANKINN HF/ZERO CPN 20190510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 1,760,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 1,760,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Single payment interest free -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 12.11.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 12.11.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 10.5.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 8, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading November 8, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading November 12, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 162928 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------