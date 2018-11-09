

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production decreased more-than-expected in September, data from the statistical office Insee revealed Friday.



Industrial production logged a monthly drop of 1.8 percent, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rise in August. This was the first fall in five months and the biggest since January.



Economists had forecast a marginal 0.3 percent decrease for September.



Likewise, manufacturing output slid 2.1 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in August. The latest decrease in production was the largest since March 2016. Output was forecast to fall 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, construction output expanded 3.8 percent after staying flat in August.



In the third quarter, industrial output gained 0.7 percent and manufacturing advanced 0.5 percent from the previous three months, data showed.



