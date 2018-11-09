

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's merchandise trade deficit for September widened from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 76 million from EUR 70 million in the same month of 2017. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 165 million.



Export and imports increased 11 percent each year-on-year. In August, exports grew 7 percent and imports rose 12 percent.



The growth in trade was affected the most by an increase in trade in mineral products such as fuel additives and motor spirit, Statistics Estonia said.



