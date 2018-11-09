Flywire Chief People Officer Featured Speaker at Hacking HR Forum Los Angeles

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 09, 2018, will be a featured speaker at the Hacking HR Forum in Los Angeles on November 13. The event is part of a global series focused on the future of work and the intersection of technology and human resources.

Hacking HR is a community of HR professionals designed to provide its members with the tools and insights to ensure that they and their organizations are prepared for the future. Its purpose is to build a community of like-minded HR and tech professionals and enthusiasts interested in human development and technology, and in how to make them work for the benefit of everybody.

The Los Angeles event will explore a range of topics including artificial intelligence, blockchain, gamification, dark data, virtual reality and innovation, as well as the massive demographic shifts transforming the HR function.

Event Details: Hacking HR Los Angeles (http://hackinghr.io/la2018/) Date: Tues., November 13 Location: WeWork Vine 1601 Vine St., Los Angeles Agenda: 5:30 - 6:00 pm Registration and Networking 6:00 - 7:15 pm Presentations 7:15 - 8:00 pm Q&A Panel 8:00 - 8:30 pm Closing & Networking

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting all the entities involved to make those transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire's full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management - from invoicing and payment through reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking. The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester.