JUMORE to work as a digital gateway to China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, JUMORE held a business conference themed "YOUR GATEWAY TO CHINA" during the first-ever China International Import Expo (CIIE) held between Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. The meeting had four sessions and attracted hundreds of attendees from political and business circles from nearly 20 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines, Belgium, Columbia and Panama.

When addressing the meeting, JUMORE chairman Eric Lu said, China is expected to import around $30 trillion in goods and $10 trillion in services in the next 15 years, in which, e-commerce and digital technology would play foreseeably important roles in trade facilitation. Eric Lu pointed out that, the digital platforms of JUMORE could help foreign enterprises introduce their high quality products to China and build them into leading enterprises involved in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, thus earning them more opportunities for global cooperation.

As of now, JUMORE has cemented cooperation with 157 countries and pooled more than 1 million registered corporate members and a database covering 50 million enterprises, regarding supply and purchase information, projects, global promotion, supply chain finance, certification, and consultation, encompassing the whole process of foreign trade. Based on this, JUMORE could help foreign enterprises spot suitable Chinese partners and effectively align them with purchase orders, thus further enabling foreign products to enter the Chinese market. What's more, JUMORE has specifically launched the "ChinaEasy"service packages for foreign enterprises, with the aim of aiding businesses in the Chinese market by offering them comprehensive digital solutions.

During the meeting, ambassadors of foreign countries to China, directors of business associations and representatives from enterprises and institutions spoke highly of JumoreGlobal membership service system, and many of them signed cooperation agreements with JUMORE right after the meeting, including Da Origem, Home Comforts Ltd., and Centrofood Industries Ltd.

