

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Friday as oil futures entered a bear market and data showed China's producer price inflation slowed for the fourth month in October on cooling domestic demand.



Closer home, a government report showed that U.K. GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the most since the end of 2016, matching expectations.



The British pound retreated from a six-month high as Brexit uncertainty persisted and the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its monetary tightening stance.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 38 points or 0.53 percent at 7,103 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Thursday.



BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Tullow Oil dropped almost 3 percent as oil prices continued to fall on concerns over rising supply and economic slowdown.



Informa rallied 2.8 percent. In a trading update for the 10-months ending 31 October 2018, the event manager and publisher said that its performance is in line with expectations, leaving it on track to meet its ambition for underlying revenue growth of 3.5 percent plus.



