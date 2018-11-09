

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's merchandise trade deficit for August narrowed markedly from the same month last year, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



Exports rose 5 percent year-on-year to EUR 11.32 billion and imports increased 2.7 percent to EUR 11.90 billion.



Consequently, trade deficit narrowed to EUR 0.59 billion from EUR 0.81 billion a year ago.



On a working-day adjusted basis, exports rose 5.2 percent and imports increased 4.4 percent.



Exports to the EU grew 7.0 percent and imports from the region rose 2.9 percent. Non-EU exports were up by 0.8 percent.



For the January to August period, exports grew 6.5 percent and imports rose 5.5 percent from the previous year. The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 3.17 billion versus EUR 3.84 billion a year ago.



