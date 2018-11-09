The currency fixing value for AUDSEK was calculated based on erroneous contribution. NASDAQ has recalculated the fixing based on the correct contributions and a new fixing value has been disseminated for AUDSEK for date 2018-11-09. The erroneous fixing was 4,9274 The correct fixing is 6,5648 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Trading Operations, telephone +46 8 405 65 70 or email, tradingoperations@nasdaq.com NASDAQ Stockholm Angelica Nordberg Trading Operations Fixed Income