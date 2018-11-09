Clavister Joins Vinnova Funded AutoDC Project for Datacenter Innovation

The project-led by Ericsson, with tech firms from Finland, Canada and Sweden, participating and coordinated in Sweden by RISE SICS NORTH-becomes part of a funded research group by Swedish innovation agency Vinnova, tasked with making datacenters more robust and intelligent

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, will participate in the the AutoDC project which has received approval for financing by Vinnova for the ITEA3 EUREKA cluster program.

ITEA3, a European cluster program, has named the project AutoDC, an endeavor that promotes cooperation and research into autonomous datacenters for the benefit of the industry and European innovation. Vinnova has now evaluated the project and dedicated funding to the work.

The project grants financial support over three years with Ericsson leading the project and RISE SICS North as Swedish coordinator. The partners are Clavister, Swegon, OP5, Swedish Modules, Hi5 and Comsys, KTH, Lund university, Luleå University of Technology along with other tech partners from Finland and Canada.

The intention of the project is to lower OPEX by making datacenters self-healing, self-optimizing and robust. Use case scenarios are edge, rural and megascale datacenters. The important technologies to be focused on will be software redundancy, monitoring, machine learning and control. The datacenter needs to be designed for autonomous operations as well.

"This is a highly relevant and exciting project for us to be involved in," states Anders Lidén, Research and Innovation Manager for Clavister. "Not only are datacenters a very relevant topic for us in terms of security, but the collaboration gives other positive benefits as well. The chance to share insights and understand with our peers in the development of datacenter technology will help Clavister immensely and we're very honoured to share our knowledge."

"Having Clavister on board as a partner is very welcome indeed," says Tor Björn, Head of RISE SICS NORTH. "We're looking forward to showing that Swedish innovation and technological expertise can make a pan European and even global impact for business and society."

