The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Half-year Report
London, November 9
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company")
Unaudited Half Year Results For The Six Months Ended
30 September 2018
This Announcement is not the Company's Half Year Report & Accounts. It is an abridged version of the Company's full Half Year Report & Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The full Half Year Report & Accounts, together with a copy of this announcement, will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com where up to date information on the Company, including daily NAV, share prices and fact sheets, can also be found.
The Company's Half Year Report & Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
Company Summary/Company Performance
Key Statistics
|As at
30 September
2018
|As at
31 March
2018
|%
Change
|Net asset value per share
|895.9p
|747.5p
|+19.9
|Share price
|828.0p
|702.0p
|+17.9
|Discount of share price to net asset value per share*
|7.6%
|6.1%
|-
|Nasdaq Biotechnology Index - (sterling adjusted) "Benchmark"
|2,940.9
|2,393.1
|+22.9
|Gearing*
|10.3%
|6.8%
|-
|Ongoing charges*
|1.1%
|1.1%
|-
* Alternative Performance Measure (see glossary)
Reviews/Chairman's Statement
Company Performance
The Company's net asset value per share rose by 19.9% and the share price by 17.9% during the period. This compares to a rise of 22.9% in the Company's benchmark, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, measured in sterling terms. The performance of both the Company's share price and the net asset value per share have been strong in absolute terms over the first half of the Company's financial year, although it is disappointing to report a continued underperformance of the Company's benchmark.
The Company's strong absolute performance can be attributed to renewed investor interest in the sector. Currency also had a positive impact on absolute performance as sterling depreciated by 7.0% against the U.S. dollar over the period; the U.S. dollar being the currency in which almost all of the Company's holdings are denominated. It should also be noted that the level of gearing employed over the period increased from 6.8% at 31 March 2018 to 10.3% as at 30 September 2018.
Underperformance relative to the benchmark over the six months under review was chiefly caused by emerging biotechnology positions, such as Puma Biotechnology and Clovis Oncology, that significantly underperformed the index. Biogen, by contrast, was the leading positive contributor. The Company remains overweight large capitalisation biotechnology companies, though a significant re-rating of that sector has not yet occurred. Concerns over the future growth prospects of large capitalisation companies continue to weigh on their share price performance. However your Portfolio Manager, OrbiMed, remain positive about the earnings prospects for these companies. As mentioned in their report, they have commenced a slight re-balancing of the portfolio in favour of smaller capitalisation names where there is perceived to be less competitive risk. Further information regarding the Company's investments can be found in the Portfolio Manager's Review.
After the period end the stock market has experienced weakness and the biotech sector underwent a sharp correction in October. At the time of writing the sector stands at a lower earnings multiple than both the market overall and the general healthcare sector. Historically this has occurred very rarely.
Discount Management
Continued market volatility caused the discount of the Company's share price to the net asset value per share to widen during the period. As at 30 September 2018 it was 7.6%, having been 6.1% at the beginning of the period.
Shareholders will be aware that the Board has a discount control mechanism in place intended to establish a target level of no more than a 6% discount of share price to the net asset value per share. Shareholders should note, however, that it remains possible for the share price discount to net asset value per share to be slightly wider than 6% on any one day due to the fact that the share price continues to be influenced by overall supply and demand for the Company's shares in the secondary market. The volatility of the net asset value per share in an asset class such as biotechnology is another factor over which the Board has no control. A total of 1,395,596 shares were repurchased for cancellation by the Company during the period under review at a cost of £11.4m. Since the half-year end to 8 November, a further 741,980 Shares have been repurchased for cancellation at a cost of £5.6m. Your Board remains committed to defending the 6% discount level over the long term.
Outlook
Despite some volatility, the biotechnology sector performed strongly during the first half of the Company's financial year. Continued high levels of innovation, and your Portfolio Manager's ability to identify companies that have and are able to maintain a competitive advantage remain key for the Company's own performance. The Board believes that OrbiMed are well-placed to continue to identify such opportunities.
Against a backdrop of low valuations, continued merger and acquisition activity, strong innovation, and a favourable regulatory environment, the Board reiterates its belief that the long-term investor in the sector will be well rewarded.
Andrew Joy
Chairman
9 November 2018
Reviews/Portfolio Manager's Review
Performance
The Company's net asset value per share increased by 19.9% during the six-month period ended 30 September. This compares to a 22.9% increase in the Company's benchmark, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (measured on a sterling adjusted basis).
The biotechnology sector outperformed the broader market during the review period. We attribute the strength in the sector during the period to positive clinical catalysts reviving interest in the space and the continued favourable regulatory environment. The period also included an influx of new biotechnology initial public offerings (IPOs), indicating continued interest by investors to deploy additional capital in the sector. Following the second quarter earnings season, investors began a rotation into more defensive subsectors within healthcare, including pharmaceuticals and large capitalisation biotechnology, which we believe was driven in part by quality earnings from companies at historically low valuations. While large capitalisation companies have recovered somewhat, the difference in performance between this group and smaller capitalisation companies in the portfolio, which has contributed to the Company's underperformance since the end of September 2017, has not closed. It appears investors continue to take a "glass half empty" perspective on the future growth prospects of large capitalisation companies, so their performance continues to lag. While we think some of the competitive headwinds for those companies are overblown, we recognise that it may take some time for the market to come to our view. The level of gearing amounted to 10.3% of net assets at the half year end, and we are now overweight both large and small capitalisation companies by roughly equal amounts; we have, however, begun to pivot our focus to the smaller names where there is perceived to be less competitive risk.
Underperformance in the period was also due to investments in two single-product commercial oncology companies, Puma Biotechnology and Clovis Oncology, which have significantly underperformed relative to the index (please see below for further details). We continue to believe many companies in the portfolio are undervalued and will generate outperformance over time.
As we have previously highlighted, we continue to see little meaningful political risk to the sector. In August, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services implemented its first formal policies aimed at controlling drug spending via the implementation of "step therapy" for Part B drugs in Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2019. Step therapy allows insurance plans to require patients to first utilise a lower-cost preferred therapeutic prior to switching to a more costly treatment for a condition. We anticipate further incremental policies like this may be put forward but believe there are few formal policies which could meaningfully impact drug pricing schemes on a large scale in the near term. Importantly, the U.S. midterm elections in November resulted in a "split" Congress, with the Democrats taking control of the House and Republicans retaining control of the Senate. While drug pricing initiatives may continue to be discussed by legislators, we would not expect a divided Congress to be able to enact meaningful legislation in this area. Any drug pricing reforms would likely be restricted to limited actions that could be taken unilaterally by regulators or under current law. Not all of the Trump administration's policies are necessarily contrary to the interests of the biotechnology industry either. For example, consistent with the Trump administration's view that increased competition can be an effective means of controlling drug prices, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory environment remains very favourable for the approval of new drugs, with the agency on track to approve more new drugs in 2018 than in 2017.
Innovation Continues - Contributors to Performance
Innovation in biotechnology has continued at a staggering pace, spearheaded by new emerging technologies and developments in historically difficult-to-treat conditions. We highlight Biogen as the top contributor to performance for the period, whose shares appreciated after the release of unexpected positive top-line data from its Alzheimer's disease treatment BAN2401. We view Biogen as a key holding and expect investor attention on Alzheimer's disease to continue to increase as key trials report data over the next 12-18 months. Medical genetics company Illumina also performed well following increasingly positive investor sentiment regarding the company's genetic sequencing revenue potential. Additional top contributors to performance during the period include Sarepta Therapeutics, Vertex and Alexion, all focused on the treatment of devastating rare diseases. Sarepta has shown promising early data from its gene therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which aims to correct the underlying genetic mutation in the disease. Vertex continues to be the undisputed leader in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, with its new triple drug regimens showing unprecedented benefit in clinical trials. Alexion's complement inhibition franchise continues to impress, with positive clinical data in neuromyelitis optica and successful data with its second-generation antibody in paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria.
Detractors from Performance
The principal detractors from performance during the review period were Puma Biotechnology and Clovis Oncology, both early commercial-stage oncology companies. Puma's underperformance during the period was due to concerns over commercial sales and forecasts for its breast cancer treatment Nerlynx. Clovis underperformed due to broader commercial uptake concerns over the PARP inhibitor class in ovarian cancer. We note that early-stage commercial companies have recently fallen out of favour with biotechnology investors. These companies were previously viewed as premier merger & acquisition (M&A) candidates by large pharmaceutical companies, leading to high investor interest and a healthy M&A premium in many stock prices. While there was an initial slew of biotechnology acquisitions early in 2018, investors have been disappointed with the lack of M&A throughout the remainder of the year and thus have begun to rotate away from early commercial companies. As such, we believe valuations of these companies have become disjointed from their fundamentals, and continue to see scarcity value in these assets, particularly in solid tumour oncology. Other detractors included Global Blood Therapeutics, as a result of doubts regarding the viability of its drug voxelotor, a treatment for sickle cell disease. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, following the release of unexpected positive Phase 3 data from a competitor to the company's most important product, patisiran, for the treatment of amyloidosis. Acadia Pharmaceuticals were weak following continued media scrutiny and an ongoing FDA investigation over the safety of the company's Parkinson's Disease psychosis treatment.
Outlook
The accelerating pace of innovation continues to create value but is also leading to fiercer competition among companies. We believe the key to outperformance going forward will lie in identifying the companies that will be able to maintain their competitive advantage for a sustained period of time.
Geoff Hsu and Richard Klemm
OrbiMed Capital LLC
Portfolio Manager
9 November 2018
Reviews/Investment Portfolio
Investments held as at 30 September 2018
|Security
|Country/Region
|Fair value
£'000
|% of
investments
|Celgene
|United States
|46,555
|8.6
|Biogen
|United States
|44,040
|8.2
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|40,837
|7.6
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|38,045
|7.1
|Illumina
|United States
|34,700
|6.4
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|United States
|31,942
|5.9
|Amgen
|United States
|24,098
|4.5
|Gilead Sciences
|United States
|21,587
|4.0
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|20,294
|3.8
|Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|16,313
|3.0
|Ten largest investments
|318,411
|59.1
|Heron Therapeutics
|United States
|13,072
|2.4
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|United States
|12,996
|2.4
|DBV Technologies
|France
|11,457
|2.1
|Argenx
|Netherlands
|11,106
|2.1
|Exelixis
|United States
|10,905
|2.0
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|Ireland
|10,752
|2.0
|Arvibo
|United States
|9,921
|1.8
|Global Blood Therapeutics
|United States
|9,007
|1.7
|Dermira
|United States
|8,615
|1.6
|Coherus Biosciences
|United States
|8,596
|1.6
|Twenty largest investments
|424,838
|78.8
|Puma Biotechnology
|United States
|8,315
|1.6
|Mylan
|Netherlands
|7,252
|1.3
|Array Biopharma
|United States
|6,896
|1.3
|Assembly Bioscience
|United States
|6,721
|1.2
|BeiGene
|Cayman Islands
|6,564
|1.2
|PTC Therapeutics
|United States
|6,479
|1.2
|Clovis Oncology
|United States
|6,200
|1.2
|Bluebird Bio
|United States
|6,146
|1.1
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals
|Israel
|5,847
|1.1
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|United States
|5,689
|1.1
|Thirty largest investments
|490,947
|91.1
|Insmed
|United States
|5,595
|1.0
|Athenex
|United States
|5,118
|1.0
|Genmab
|Denmark
|5,052
|0.9
|Alkermes
|Ireland
|4,718
|0.9
|Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|4,682
|0.9
|Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|3,775
|0.7
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|United States
|3,186
|0.6
|Amicus Therapeutics
|United States
|2,992
|0.6
|GW Pharmaceuticals
|United Kingdom
|2,782
|0.5
|OrbiMed Asia Partners L.P. (unquoted)*
|Asia
|2,503
|0.5
|Forty largest investments
|531,350
|98.7
All of the above investments are equities unless otherwise stated.
* Partnership interest.
|Security
|Country/Region
|Fair value
£'000
|% of
investments
|Cellectis
|France
|2,238
|0.4
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|Switzerland
|1,574
|0.3
|Immunogen
|United States
|1,459
|0.3
|Fluidigm
|United States
|873
|0.2
|Allakos
|United States
|724
|0.1
|Total investments
|538,218
|100.0
All of the above investments are equities unless otherwise stated.
Portfolio Breakdown
|Investments
|Fair value
£'000
|% of
investments
|Equities
|535,715
|99.5
|Partnership interest (Unquoted)
|2,503
|0.5
|Total investments
|538,218
|100.0
Reviews/Principal Contributors to and Detractors from Net Asset Value Performance
For the Six Months ended 30 September 2018
Top Five Contributors
|Contribution
for the
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|Contribution
per share
(pence)*
|Biogen
|17,127
|30.8
|Illumina
|13,920
|25.1
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|11,828
|21.3
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|11,275
|20.3
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals
|9,819
|17.7
|63,969
|115.2
Top Five Detractors
|Contribution
for the
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|Contribution per
share
(pence)*
|Puma Biotechnology
|(4,356)
|(7.8)
|Clovis Oncology
|(4,163)
|(7.5)
|Global Blood Therapeutics
|(2,939)
|(5.3)
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals†
|(2,857)
|(5.1)
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals†
|(2,347)
|(4.2)
|(16,662)
|(29.9)
* based on 55,520,183 ordinary shares being the weighted average number of shares in issue for the six months ended 30 September 2018
† not held in the portfolio as at 30 September 2018
Source: Frostrow Capital LLP
Financial Statements/Condensed Income Statement
for the six months ended 30 September 2018
|(Unaudited)
Six months ended
30 September 2018
|(Unaudited)
Six months ended
30 September 2017
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March 2018
|Note
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Revenue
£'000
|Capital
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Investment income
|Investment income
|2
|571
|-
|571
|624
|-
|624
|1,576
|-
|1,576
|Total income
|571
|-
|571
|624
|-
|624
|1,576
|-
|1,576
|Gains/(losses) on investments
|Gains/(losses) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss
|-
|86,485
|86,485
|-
|48,298
|48,298
|-
|(28,544)
|(28,544)
|Exchange (losses)/gains on currency balances
|-
|(2,282)
|(2,282)
|-
|2,709
|2,709
|-
|2,878
|2,878
|Expenses
|AIFM, Portfolio management and performance fees
|3
|-
|(2,212)
|(2,212)
|-
|(2,427)
|(2,427)
|-
|(4,225)
|(4,225)
|Other expenses
|(289)
|-
|(289)
|(385)
|-
|(385)
|(739)
|-
|(739)
|Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation
|282
|81,991
|82,273
|239
|48,580
|48,819
|837
|(29,891)
|(29,054)
|Finance costs
|-
|(404)
|(404)
|-
|(223)
|(223)
|-
|(489)
|(489)
|Profit/(loss) before taxation
|282
|81,587
|81,869
|239
|48,357
|48,596
|837
|(30,380)
|(29,543)
|Taxation
|(85)
|-
|(85)
|(93)
|-
|(93)
|(238)
|-
|(238)
|Profit/(loss) for the period/year
|197
|81,587
|81,784
|146
|48,357
|48,503
|599
|(30,380)
|(29,781)
|Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share
|4
|0.4p
|147.0p
|147.4p
|0.3p
|86.6p
|86.9p
|1.1p
|(54.4)p
|(53.3)p
The Company does not have any income or expenses which are not included in the profit for the period. Accordingly the "profit for the period" is also the "Total Comprehensive Income for the period", as defined in IAS 1 (revised) and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.
All of the profit and total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to the owners of the Company.
The "Total" column of the statement is the Company's Income Statement, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the EU. The "Revenue and Capital" columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidelines published by the Association of Investment Companies.
All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.
The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 have not been audited by the Company's auditors.
Financial Statements/Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2018
|Ordinary
Share
Capital
£'000
|Share
Premium Account
£'000
|Capital
Redemption
Reserve
£'000
Capital
Reserve
£'000
Revenue Reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
|At 31 March 2018
|13,960
|43,021
|8,839
|352,903
|(1,327)
|417,396
|Net pro?t for the period
|-
|-
|-
|81,587
|197
|81,784
|Repurchase of own shares for cancellation
|(349)
|-
|349
|(11,430)
|-
|(11,430)
|At 30 September 2018
|13,611
|43,021
|9,188
|423,060
|(1,130)
|487,750
(Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2017
|Ordinary
Share
Capital
£'000
|Share
Premium Account
£'000
|Capital
Redemption
Reserve
£'000
Capital
Reserve
£'000
Revenue Reserve
£'000
Total
£'000
|At 31 March 2017
|13,960
|43,021
|8,839
|383,283
|(1,926)
|447,177
|Net pro?t for the period
|-
|-
|-
|48,357
|146
|48,503
|At 30 September 2017
|13,960
|43,021
|8,839
|431,640
|(1,780)
|495,680
(Audited) Year ended 31 March 2018
|Ordinary
Share
Capital
£'000
|Share
Premium
Account
£'000
|Capital
Redemption
Reserve
£'000
Capital
Reserve
£'000
Revenue
Reserve
£'000
|Total
£'000
|At 31 March 2017
|13,960
|43,021
|8,839
|383,283
|(1,926)
|447,177
|Net (loss)/pro?t for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(30,380)
|599
|(29,781)
|At 31 March 2018
|13,960
|43,021
|8,839
|352,903
|(1,327)
|417,396
Financial Statements/Condensed Statement of Financial Position
as at 30 September 2018
|Note
|(Unaudited)
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
31 March
2018
£'000
|Non current assets
|Investments held at fair value through pro?t or loss
|538,218
|541,456
|445,666
|Current assets
|Other receivables
|659
|1,760
|408
|659
|1,760
|408
|Total assets
|538,877
|543,216
|446,074
|Current liabilities
|Other payables
|8,885
|4,666
|6,560
|Loan facility
|42,242
|42,870
|22,118
|51,127
|47,536
|28,678
|Net assets
|487,750
|495,680
|417,396
|Equity attributable to equity holders
|Ordinary share capital
|13,611
|13,960
|13,960
|Share premium account
|43,021
|43,021
|43,021
|Capital redemption reserve
|9,188
|8,839
|8,839
|Capital reserve
|423,060
|431,640
|352,903
|Revenue reserve
|(1,130)
|(1,780)
|(1,327)
|Total equity
|487,750
|495,680
|417,396
|Net asset value per share
|5
|895.9p
|887.7p
|747.5p
Financial Statements/Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
for the six months ended 30 September 2018
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)*
Six months
ended
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
£'000
|Operating activities
|Pro?t (losses) before taxation
|81,869
|48,596
|(29,543)
|Add back interest expense
|404
|223
|489
|(Gains)/losses on investments held at fair value through pro?t & loss
|(86,485)
|(48,298)
|28,544
|Losses/(gains) on foreign exchange
|2,282
|(2,709)
|(2,878)
|Decrease in other receivables
|16
|91
|96
|Increase/(decrease) in other payables
|187
|346
|(86)
|Net cash outflow from operating activities before interest payable and taxation
|(1,727)
|(1,751)
|(3,378)
|Interest expense
|(404)
|(223)
|(489)
|Tax paid
|(85)
|(93)
|(238)
|Net cash outflow from operating activities
|(2,216)
|(2,067)
|(4,105)
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of investments
|(228,517)
|(108,193)
|(293,180)
|Sales of investments
|221,620
|77,764
|285,372
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(6,897)
|(30,429)
|(7,808)
|Financing activities
|Repurchase of shares for cancellation
|(8,729)
|-
|-
|Drawdown from the loan facility
|17,842
|45,579
|24,996
|Net cash inflow from financing activities
|9,113
|45,579
|24,996
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|-
|13,083
|13,083
|Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period/year
|-
|(13,083)
|(13,083)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period/year
|-
|-
|-
Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
£'000
|Balance as at 31 March 2018
|22,118
|-
|-
|Net cash ?ow
|17,842
|45,579
|24,996
|Foreign currency losses/(gains)
|2,282
|(2,709)
|(2,878)
|42,242
|42,870
|22,118
* The presentation of the six months ended 30 September 2017 cashflows has been aligned to match the disclosure of the 2018 cash flows.
Financial Statements/Notes to the Financial Statements
1.a) General Information
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales. The Company operates as an investment trust company within the meaning of Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006 and has made a successful application under Regulation 5 of the Investment Trust (Approved Company) (Tax) Regulations 2011 for investment trust status to apply to all accounting periods commencing on 1 April 2012.
1.b) Basis of Preparation
The Company's half year condensed financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all the financial information required for the full annual financial statements and have been prepared using accounting policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018.
Those financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the EU.
IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. IFRS 9 sets out the requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets and liabilities. The implementation of IFRS 9 did not have an impact on these financial statements, as financial assets continued to be classified as fair value through profit or loss (FVTL) and financial liabilities continued to be classified as held as amortised cost.
1.c) Segmental Reporting
IFRS 8 requires entities to define operating segments and segment performance in the financial statements based on information used by the Board of Directors. The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business.
In line with IFRS 8, a disclosure by geographical segment has been provided in note 10 of this report.
1.d) Going Concern
The Directors believe that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts as the assets of the Company consists mainly of securities that are readily realisable and, accordingly, the Company has adequate financial resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The next continuation vote of the Company will be held at the Annual General Meeting in 2020, and further opportunities to vote on the continuation of the Company will be given to shareholders every five years thereafter.
2. Income
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
£'000
|Investment income
|Overseas dividend income
|571
|582
|1,462
|Other income
|Other fee income
|-
|42
|114
|Total income
|571
|624
|1,576
3. AIFM, Portfolio Management and Performance Fees
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
£'000
|AIFM fee
|669
|668
|1,291
|Portfolio management fee
|1,543
|1,546
|2,934
|Performance fee charged in the period
|-
|213
|-
|2,212
|2,427
|4,225
4. Basic and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
£'000
|The earnings/(loss) per share is based on the following figures:
|Net revenue gain
|197
|146
|599
|Net capital gain/(loss)
|81,587
|48,357
|(30,380)
|Net total gain/(loss)
|81,784
|48,503
|(29,781)
|Weighted average number of shares in issue during the period/year
|55,520,183
|55,839,913
|55,839,913
|Pence
|Pence
|Pence
|Revenue earnings per share
|0.4
|0.3
|1.1
|Capital earnings/(loss) per share
|147.0
|86.6
|(54.4)
|Total earnings/(loss) per share
|147.4
|86.9
|(53.3)
5. Net Asset Value per Share
The Net Asset Value per share is based on the net assets attributable to equity shareholders of £487,750,000 (30 September 2017: £495,680,000; 31 March 2018: £417,396,000) and on 54,444,317 shares (30 September 2017: 55,839,913; 31 March 2018: 55,839,913) being the number of shares in issue at the period end.
6. Transaction Costs
Purchase and sale transaction costs for the six months ended 30 September 2018 amounted to £286,000 (six months ended 30 September 2017: £123,000; year ended 31 March 2018: £418,000), broken down as follows: purchase transactions for the six months ended 30 September 2018 amounted to £164,000 (six months ended 30 September 2017: £70,000; year ended 31 March 2018: £205,000). Sale transactions amounted to £122,000 (six months ended 30 September 2017: £53,000; year ended 31 March 2018 £213,000). These costs comprise mainly commission.
7. Investments
IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using the fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. The fair value hierarchy consists of the following three levels
? Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
? Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included with Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices), and
? Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs)
At 30 September 2018 the investment in OrbiMed Asia Partners LP Fund has been classified as level 3. The fund is valued quarterly by OrbiMed Advisors LLC and is audited annually by KPMG LLP. As the 30 September 2018 valuation is not yet available, the fund has been valued at its net asset value as at 30 June 2018 adjusted for the return of capital received during the period (see level 3 reconciliation). It is believed that the value of the fund as at 30 September 2018 will not be materially different.
If the value of the fund was to increase or decrease by 10%, while other variables had remained constant, the return and net assets attributable to shareholders for the period ended 30 September 2018 would have increased/decreased by £250,000.
The table below sets out fair value measurements of financial assets in accordance with IFRS13 fair value hierarchy system:
(Unaudited)
Six months ended 30 September 2018
|Level 1
£'000
|Level 2
£'000
|Level 3
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Equity investments
|535,715
|-
|-
|535,715
|Partnership interest in LP Fund
|-
|-
|2,503
|2,503
|Total
|535,715
|-
|2,503
|538,218
(Unaudited)
Six months ended 30 September 2017
|Level 1
£'000
|Level 2
£'000
|Level 3
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Equity investments
|538,109
|-
|-
|538,109
|Partnership interest in LP Fund
|-
|-
|3,347
|3,347
|Total
|538,109
|-
|3,347
|541,456
(Audited)
Year ended 31 March 2018
|Level 1
£'000
|Level 2
£'000
|Level 3
£'000
|Total
£'000
|Equity investments
|442,175
|-
|-
|442,175
|Partnership interest in LP Fund
|-
|-
|3,491
|3,491
|Total
|442,175
|-
|3,491
|445,666
Level 3 reconciliation
Please see below a reconciliation disclosing the changes during the six months for the financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss classified as being Level 3.
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2018
£'000
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September
2017
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
£'000
|Assets as at beginning of period
|3,491
|5,069
|5,069
|Return of capital*
|(1,533)
|(1,552)
|(1,552)
|Net movement in investment holding gains during the period
|545
|(170)
|(26)
|Assets as at 30 September/31 March
|2,503
|3,347
|3,491
* During the period a cash distribution of U.S.$2,015,000 (£1,538,000) (2017: U.S.$2,003,000 (£1,557,000)) was received. The distribution mainly comprised a return of capital, with £5,000 allocated to revenue (2017: £5,000).
8. Principal Risks Profile
The principal risks which the Company faces from its financial instruments are:
i) market price risk, including currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk;
ii) liquidity risk; and
iii) credit risk
Market price risk - is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument held by the Company may fluctuate because of changes in market prices. This market risk comprises three elements - currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk.
Liquidity risk - This is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities.
Credit risk - This is the risk of the failure of the counterparty to a transaction to discharge its obligations under that transaction which could result in the Company suffering a loss. (see note 11).
Further details of the Company's management of these risks can be found in note 13 of the Company's 2018 Annual Report.
There have been no changes to the management of or the exposure to these risks since that date.
9. Related Party Transactions
There have been no changes to the related party arrangements or transactions as reported in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2018.
10. Segmental Reporting
Geographical Segments
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September 2018
Value of Investments
£'000
|(Unaudited)
Six months
ended
30 September 2017
Value of Investments
£'000
|(Audited)
Year ended
31 March
2018
Value of Investments
£'000
|North America
|472,937
|501,233
|401,727
|Europe
|56,931
|36,876
|36,425
|Asia
|8,350
|3,347
|7,514
|Total
|538,218
|541,456
|445,666
11. Credit Risk
Credit risk is the risk of failure of a counterparty to discharge its obligations resulting in the Company suffering a loss.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (J.P. Morgan) may take assets with a value of up to 140% of the loan as collateral. Such assets held by J.P. Morgan are available for rehypothecation*.
As at 30 September 2018, the maximum value of assets available for rehypothecation was £59.1 million being 140% of the loan balance (£42.2 million) (31 March 2018: £31.0 million). As at this date, assets with a total market value of £54.0 million were rehypothecated (31 March 2018: £31.0 million).
* See glossary.
12. Comparative Information
The financial information contained in this half year report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in sections 434 to 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 and 2017 has not been audited by the auditors.
The information for the year ended 31 March 2018 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements. The audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 have been filed with the Registrar of the Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.
Governance/Interim Management Report
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
A review of the half year, including reference to the risks and uncertainties that existed during the period and the outlook for the Company can be found in the Chairman's Statement and in the Portfolio Manager's Review. The principal risks faced by the Company fall into the following broad categories: objective and strategy; volatility and the level of discount/premium; portfolio performance; Investment Management key person risk; operational and regulatory (including cyber risk); market price risks; liquidity risk; shareholder profile; currency risk; the risk associated with the Company's loan facility; and credit risk. Information on each of these areas is given in the Strategic Report/ Business Review within the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018. In the view of the Board these principal risks and uncertainties are applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.
Additionally, the Company acknowledges the continued uncertainty surrounding the UK's decision to leave the EU.
Related Party Transactions
During the ?rst six months of the current ?nancial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the ?nancial position or the performance of the Company.
Going Concern
The Directors believe, having considered the Company's investment objectives, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, nature of the portfolio and expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate ?nancial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and, more speci?cally, that there are no material uncertainties relating to the Company that would prevent its ability to continue in such operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of the approval of this half yearly ?nancial report. For these reasons, they consider there is reasonable evidence to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts.
Directors' Responsibilities
The Board of Directors con?rms that, to the best of its knowledge:
(i) the condensed set of ?nancial statements contained within the Half Year Report has been prepared in accordance with applicable International Accounting Standards, (IAS) 34; and
(ii) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:
(a)DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and
(b)DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.
The Half Year Report has not been audited by the Company's auditors.
The Half Year Report was approved by the Board on 9 November 2018 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:
Andrew Joy
Chairman
Further Information/Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs')
AIFMD
The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (the "Directive") is a European Union Directive that entered into force on 22 July 2013. The Directive regulates EU fund managers that manage alternative investment funds (this includes investment trusts).
Discount or Premium (APM)
A description of the difference between the share price and the net asset value per share. The size of the discount or premium is calculated by subtracting the share price from the net asset value per share and is usually expressed as a percentage (%) of the net asset value per share. If the share price is higher than the net asset value per share the result is a premium. If the share price is lower than the net asset value per share, the shares are trading at a discount.
Gearing (APM)
Gearing represents prior charges, adjusted for net current liabilities, expressed as a percentage of net assets. Prior charges includes all loans for investment purposes.
|30 September
2018
£'000
|31 March
2018
£'000
|Prior Charges
|42,242
|22,118
|Net Current Liabilities
|8,226
|6,152
|50,468
|28,270
|Net Assets
|487,750
|417,396
|Gearing
|10.3%
|6.8%
Net Asset Value (NAV)
The value of the Company's assets, principally investments made in other companies and cash being held, minus any liabilities. The NAV is also described as 'shareholders' funds'. The NAV is often expressed in pence per share after being divided by the number of shares which have been issued. The NAV per share is unlikely to be the same as the share price which is the price at which the Company's shares can be bought or sold by an investor. The share price is determined by the relationship between the demand and supply of the shares in the secondary market.
Ongoing Charges (APM)
Ongoing charges are calculated by taking the Company's annualised operating expenses expressed as a proportion of the average daily net asset value of the Company over the year/period. The costs of buying and selling investments are excluded, as are interest costs, taxation, performance fees, cost of buying back or issuing ordinary shares and other non- recurring costs.
|30 September
2018
£'000
|31 March
2018
£'000
|Operating Expenses
|5,171*
|4,964
|Average Assets for the period/year
|458,480
|457,120
|Ongoing charges
|1.1%
|1.1%
* Estimated expenses for the year ending 31 March 2019, as at 30 September 2018.
Rehypothecation
Rehypothecation is the practice by banks and brokers of using, for their own purposes, assets that have been posted as collateral by clients.
9 November 2018
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
END