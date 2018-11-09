Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 9
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/11/2018) of £189.68m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/11/2018) of £189.68m
|Cash Position of £13.0m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/11/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,369.11p
|8,006,179
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2350.48p
|Income share price
|2185.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(7.77)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 08/11/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|15.31
|2
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.27
|3
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|10.66
|4
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.37
|5
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.63
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.52
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.89
|8
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|5.32
|9
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.72
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.55
|11
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.78
|12
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.54
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.87
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.44
|15
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|0.92
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.86
|17
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.65
|18
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.62
|19
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.49
|20
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.40
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.39
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.35
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.35
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.11
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00