The "France Whey Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2013-2022) Databook Series Market Size in Value and Volume; by End Users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities; and Import Export Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Whey protein in value terms in France increased at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1%, increasing from US$ 1,530.8 million in 2018 to reach US$ 2,252.4 million by 2022.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry in France. It details market size forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 50 segments in whey protein industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of whey protein market dynamics in both value and volume terms.
This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end-user segments, product segments, sales channels, key cities, competing protein segments, and import export dynamics.
Report Scope
Market Size in Value and Volume by Ingredients
- WP
- DWP
- WPC 35
- WPC 50-79
- WPC 80
- WPI
Market Size by End-User Segments
- Sport Nutrition Fitness
- Baby Food
- Kids and Teens
- Clinical Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Snacking
- Meal Replacement
Market Size by Product Segments
- Ready to Mix
- Ready to Eat
- Ready to Drink
Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels
- Online
- Pharmaceutical Medical Store
- Grocery Retailers
- Health and Wellness Stores
- Specialist Sports Store
Market Share Analysis by Competing Protein Segments
- Plant Protein
- Amino Acid
- Egg Protein
- MPCs
- Whey Protein
- Casein, Gelatin Collagen
Import and Export Dynamics by Country
- Whey Protein Import Market Size
- Whey Protein Import Market Size by Country
- Whey Protein Export Market Size
- Whey Protein Export Market Size by Country
Market Size by Top 10 Cities
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 France Whey Protein Industry Attractiveness
3 France Whey Protein Market Size and Forecast by Ingredients
4 France Whey Protein Market Size and Forecast by End-User Segments
5 France Whey Protein Market Size and Forecast by Product Segments
6 France Whey Protein Market Dynamics by Distribution Channels
7 France Whey Protein Import and Export Dynamics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4rbpq2/france_whey?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181109005231/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Food Ingredients