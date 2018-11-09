Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of November 12, 2018 Updated identifiers as of November 12, 2018: Instrumen ISIN Current number Increased number Total number of t of instruments of instruments instruments after the increase BEAR DK00608 30,000,000 30,000,000 60,000,000 NASDAQ 92248 15 N Trading code: BEAR NASDAQ 15 N ISIN-code: DK0060892248 Order book id: 142221 Amount: 60000000 Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66