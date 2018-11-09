Winners Announced at the Web Summit in Lisbon -- CRIAM, CopSonic and Wall-i are the winners of Protechting 3.0

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIAM, CopSonic and Wall-i are the three winners of Protechting, the startup acceleration program developed by Fosun and its portfolio companies Fidelidade (the largest Portuguese insurance company), Luz Saúde (one of the largest Portuguese private health care groups) and the German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser.

The three winning projects were awarded with a roadshow in China, in December, where the startups will have access to Fosun's investment teams and some of the world's largest investors.

"Fosun grew up from a small startup to a Forbes 500 company and our main driving forces are entrepreneurship and innovation. That's why we launched Protechting, to encourage and to support young startups," said Vincent Li, Vice-President of Fosun, during the awarding ceremony.

In addition, CRIAM was entitled as the startup with the best business model among all the participants and received a cash prize of ten thousand euros.

CRIAM stands for chemical reaction image analysis for mobility, a portable medical device that identifies the human ABO and Rh blood type and sub-type within 3 minutes, so that it can detect the diseases from the analysis. CRIAM represents a new methodology for blood phenotyping based on a cartridge.

"Protechting exceeded all of our expectations. We met wonderful people, developed our IP and have broadened our experience. Going to China will be fabulous. We have been there and we know what we can do. Being in China with Fosun will be an amazing opportunity as the company has the right network for us to shine," said Vítor Crespo, CEO of CRIAM.

Wall-i is the most advanced cloud-based Digital Signage OS and able to provide the targeted content to the audience by analyzing their information and versatile enough to be adaptable to different context requirements.

For Wall-i's CEO, José Lima, "Protechting experience was great. We have been able to validate and finalize our product that is going to China. We will be able to present to millions of people our new product. For the roadshow in China we will prepare a technology together with CopSonic and show it to a new big market."

The CopSonic technology is a new contactless communication protocol enabling digital security, smart detection and IoT connectivity between electronic devices. Distributed through an SDK and white labelled applications, the solution can be orchestrated by B2B partners within their vertical activities and existing environments. The secure transfer is achieved through microphones.

According to the CEO of CopSonic, Brian Roeten, "The experience of Protechting has been more than positive, with lots of great people investing in their work and partnering with startups and getting real products to real people out there".

Since its first edition, Protechting program has received more than 250 startups applications from 42 countries. Protechting 3.0 received 157 applications from a total of 32 countries. 25 startups participated in a bootcamp week and 12 finalists were chosen to participate in a 4-months pilot phase. Six startups were then selected for the final pitch that took place at the Web Summit, the world's largest tech conference.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.:HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB560 billion (c.US$85 billion) as of 30 June, 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create Customer-to-Maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.

About Fidelidade

Fidelidade is the market leading insurance company in Portugal, both life insurance and non-life area, currently recording a market share of 27.7%. The company is present in various business segments of the insurance activity and benefits from a largest network in Portugal, with a presence in several countries, as Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Spain, France and China (Macau).

About Luz Saúde

Luz Saúde was established in 2000 and is one of the largest health care groups in terms of income operating in the Portuguese market. The group provides its services through 23 units (including twelve private hospitals, a hospital of the national health service operated under the Public-Private Partnership program, nine private outpatient clinics and two senior residences), located in the North, Central and Central-South regions of Portugal.

About Hauck & Aufhäuser

With its 222 years of tradition, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG is one of few independent private banks in Germany. From its locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Luxembourg, the bank focuses on providing comprehensive advisory services and administering the assets of its private, corporate and institutional clients. This includes asset management for institutional investors, close cooperation with independent asset managers and both the concept and management of private label funds. The focus lies in providing comprehensive and personalized advisory services, which form the basis for developing customized solutions.