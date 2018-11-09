

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed around 13.2 million passengers in October 2018. It represented an increase of nine percent compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometres were up 8.9 percent over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 9.4 percent.



Consequently the seat load factor increased by 0.4 percentage points to 81.7 percent as compared to October 2017.



Cargo capacity increased by 5.0 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales decreased by 1.9 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 4.6 percentage points to 65.6 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried around 9.6 million passengers in October - 7.4 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased by 7.0 percent in October. The sales volume was up by 7.3 percent over the same period, with an increasing seat load factor by 0.3 percentage points to 81.8 percent.



