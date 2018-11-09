The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) yesterday unveiled details for Lebanon's first Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), the largest thus far in the bank's Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region (SEMED). The GEFF program is set to address key issues of energy security, efficiency and sustainability for the Middle Eastern country.In a positive move for actualizing the country's renewable energy targets, US$90 million will be made available by the EBRD, augmented with an additional $10 million by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, for potential ...

