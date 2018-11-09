

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports declined modestly in September, while imports dropped after a gain in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel, etc. decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year after a 1.6 percent slump in August.



Imports tumbled 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.



The total trade surplus was a seasonally adjusted DKK 4.8 billion in September.



For the January to September period, exports grew 0.2 percent and imports rose 2.3 percent, leading to trade surplus of DKK 27.9 billion.



