Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.11.2018 | 13:49
PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 9

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/11/2018) of £60.73m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/11/2018) of £45.71m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/11/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*219.25p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 213.39p
Ordinary share price210.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(3.99)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share103.56p14500000
ZDP share price108.50p
Premium to NAV4.77%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 08/11/2018

