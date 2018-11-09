LexisNexis Risk Solutions wins Chartis RiskTech100 2019 award for Financial Crime - Data

Chartis Research names LexisNexis Risk Solutions as category award winner in its global study of risk technology providers

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology, data and analytics firm, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, which is a part of RELX Group, was recognized as the category leader for Financial Crime (data) in Chartis Research's RiskTech100 study of the leading global risk technology providers. LexisNexis Risk Solutions jumped 11 spots in the ranking this year to number 16. Chartis is the leading provider of global in-depth research and actionable advice on risk technology. The award was conveyed at a black-tie event in New York City last night.

"After deep analysis into the marketplace, we determined that LexisNexis Risk Solutions was category winner, in part because of the completeness of its financial crime information, which covers global sanctions watchlists as well as digital identity and physical identity data," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions works every day with the world's largest banks and corporates to help them grow their businesses by creating an environment that makes it easier than ever before for consumers and small businesses to transact while at the same time keeping out bad actors, which are a threat to companies' brand reputations.

"The complexity and ever-changing dynamics of the global marketplace lets in new and different types of risks that banks and other companies have to manage on an ongoing basis," said Thomas C. Brown, senior vice president, U.S. Commercial Markets and Global Market Development, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Leveraging sophisticated technology, data and advanced analytics through easy-to-use platforms like Bridger Insight XG enables banks, fintechs, retailers and e-commerce companies to reduce exposure to money launderers while staying compliant with shifting sanctions regulations, all in an efficient way."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX Group (LSE:REL /NYSE :RELX ), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com/ and https://www.relx.com/.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech100, RiskTech Quadrant, FinTech Quadrant and The Risk Enabled Enterprise are Registered Trade Marks of Infopro Digital Services Limited.

www.chartis-research.com

