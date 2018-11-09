

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in a southern California country music bar, top Democratic leaders have called to expedite moves to introduce stringent federal gun control regulations.



12 people, including a police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which was hosting a college country music night, late Wednesday night.



San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who is touted to be elected House speaker, vowed that House Democrats will fight to pass bipartisan, commonsense solutions to prevent gun violence in communities across the country.



'The American people deserve real action to end the daily epidemic of gun violence that is stealing the lives of our children on campuses, in places of worship and on our streets,' she said in a statement on the horrific mass shooting.



Pelosi, who has been serving as the Minority Leader of the House since 2011, was endorsed by President Donald Trump for the post of Speaker.



A gun control law may pass the Democratic-controlled House, but Trump is in favor of protecting the Second Amendment.



In Senator Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) opinion, without stronger federal gun regulations, there's little California can do to keep guns coming in from other states.



He blamed Republicans for their lack of will power to enact gun safety measures.



A renewed ban on military style assault weapons, a bill to ban bump stocks, a bill to close the gun show and online loopholes, bills to prevent terrorists from buying guns, keep guns away from domestic abusers and allow loved ones to get a gun violence restraining order, each is ready for a vote, according to him.



'We could hold these votes next week and have bills on the president's desk by Thanksgiving. Instead, Republicans refuse to take any action at all,' he said.



'As long as they stand in fear of the NRA and worry more about the power of the gun lobby than the lives of their fellow citizens, we'll see more Thousand Oaks, more bodies lying at the foot of failed Republican leadership,' Feinstein said in reference to GOP accepting campaign contributions from the NRA.



The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence issued a statement expressing outrage at yet another mass shooting in America.



Brady Campaign co-presidents Kris Brown and Avery Gardiner demanded that Congress enact Brady's three-point plan to take meaningful action to end the mass shootings.



Police have named the suspect in Wednesday's attack as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps war veteran with suspected PTSD.



Reports say that he used a .45 caliber Glock that was purchased legally in Ventura County.



