Governors-elect in Colorado and Connecticut want a 100% renewables mandate. Approaching 100% is the goal for governors-elect in Illinois, Nevada and Maine. From pv magazine USA Five governors-elect in states with a combined population of 26 million put forth campaign goals of 100% renewable electricity. Currently, only California and Hawaii have a deadline to move to 100% zero-carbon electricity. The political drivers of the 100% renewables target vary by state, as reflected in campaign statements made by the candidates - now the governors-elect. 100% renewables for Colorado by 2040: Governor-elect ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...