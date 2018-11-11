Rimmel's IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign is an integral part of Coty's commitment to tackle prejudice and discrimination

Timed to coincide with Anti-Bullying Week, the emotive film tells stories of beauty cyberbullying from all over the globe

Film released alongside Rimmel white paper which highlights the global impact of beauty cyberbullying

Rimmel today launches the brand's hero film to mark the start of the global IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign aimed at combatting the issue of beauty cyberbullying.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181111005037/en/

'The cast of Rimmel's IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign film on set with brand ambassador Rita Ora. The film is launched today to mark the start of Anti-Bullying Week 2018 and the start of global beauty company's Coty's ongoing commitment to tackle the prejudice and discrimination that stand in the way of self-expression' (Photo: Business Wire)

The emotive film features a number of young people who have had first hand experience of the negative effects of beauty cyberbullying. They are supported by Rimmel global brand ambassadors Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne sharing their own authentic stories of being on the receiving end of beauty cyberbullying.

The campaign is an integral part of global beauty company Coty's ongoing commitment to tackle the prejudice and discrimination that stand in the way of self-expression based on gender, sexual orientation, disability and ethnicity and to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers' beauty.

Rimmel is about championing self-expression in beauty and has always been against narrow definitions of beauty and people being judged because of the way they look.

The film, released today to coincide with the start of Anti-Bullying Week 2018, includes the accounts of many of the young people from all corners of the globe who have been central to the development of the IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign.

Some of the stand-out stories included in the campaign hero video include:

Tess Daly a beauty blogger and aspiring fashion designer from Sheffield who has received hateful comments online linked to her disability

a beauty blogger and aspiring fashion designer from Sheffield who has received hateful comments online linked to her disability Eden - Eden is a UK-based model originally from Birmingham. As a young woman growing up and experimenting with social media, Eden used to receive hurtful comments telling her to bleach her skin, leading her to delete social media posts. She is now empowered to celebrate the uniqueness of her beauty.

- Eden is a UK-based model originally from Birmingham. As a young woman growing up and experimenting with social media, Eden used to receive hurtful comments telling her to bleach her skin, leading her to delete social media posts. She is now empowered to celebrate the uniqueness of her beauty. Ascia Al Faraj Ascia is an American-Kuwaiti blogger, entrepreneur, model, and fashion designer. Ascia has faced bullying relating to her decision to break cultural beauty norms. Her piercings and tattoos have led her to be ostracised in some quarters for not representing Arab cultural norms.

The IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign will see Rimmel partner with the multi award-winning anti-cyberbullying non-profit organisation, The Cybersmile Foundation.

Rimmel will work with Cybersmile to tackle the societal issues that stop people of all ages from feeling unable to fully express themselves on social media due to fear of negative commentary or retribution.

As part of this long term partnership, Rimmel will work with Cybersmile to create The Cybersmile Assistant, a state-of-the-art AI-driven tool that will be available for all visitors to the Cybersmile website from across the globe. Set to launch in early 2019, this ground-breaking virtual assistant will be rolled out in several languages and recommend approved local resources, helplines and organizations that can help those affected by beauty cyberbullying.

Rimmel has also published a white paper Beauty Cyberbullying Expression Repression which highlights the global impact of beauty cyberbullying. The white paper spoke to over 11,000 women aged 16-25 and discovered that beauty cyberbullying is a growing global issue. Some of the facts it discovered include:

1 in 4 women have experienced beauty cyberbullying

46% of women who have experienced cyberbullying have self-harmed either through an eating disorder, substance abuse or physical self-harm

57% of women who have experienced cyberbullying didn't tell anyone and suffered in silence

54 of women have bullying behaviour on their mind when they're about to post something online

32% have closed a social media account and 22% have deleted an image due to cyberbullying

115 million images are deleted each year as a result of cyberbullying

Sara Wolverson, Vice President of Rimmel Global Marketing, Coty, commented: 'The release of our film to mark the start of the global IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign is a hugely exciting moment for everyone that has been involved thus far.

At Rimmel, we have a clear purpose as a brand to inspire people to experiment and express themselves through make-up. Beauty cyberbullying is on the rise and the white paper that we publish today includes some truly shocking findings.

We launch our global campaign today to give a voice to people who have been beauty cyberbullied and we offer them this platform to tell their stories

We believe by through sharing this film and delivering this campaign, we will raise global awareness of this issue. Our partnership with The Cybersmile Foundation is an integral part of ambition to find solutions to some of these global issues."

Scott Freeman, CEO, The Cybersmile Foundation, said: "We're very excited to be working with Rimmel as part of the IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign. The research has highlighted how big an issue beauty cyberbullying is among young women and we're confident that The Cybersmile Assistant will play an active role in addressing these concerns."

The IWILLNOTBEDELETED campaign launches globally as of today (Monday 12th November)

- ENDS -

[1] All statistics taken from a global study conducted by Rimmel of 11,000 women across 10 countries, aged between 16 and 25

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181111005037/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA RELATIONS

For more information, film assets and photography please contact:

Ryan Sketchley

Editorial Director

ryansketchley@welcometofrank.com

+4407889559186

or

James Brown

Account Manager

jamesbrown@welcometofrank.com

or

Diana Robertson, VP Corporate Affairs, Coty

Diana_robertson@cotyinc.com

+44(0)7768 861827