This article features 5 must-see commodities charts for 2019. We are not trying to make a forecast here, but indicate the hottest commodities charts that must be monitored closely as they might (will) bring fireworks going into 2019. Note though that these commodities chart, and how they resolve in 2019, may have a significant impact on our commodities forecasts, first and foremost our gold forecast 2019 and silver forecast 2019. It goes without saying that the commodities market is crucial. Not only because it has strong potential gains (the downside of it is that there is lots of downside because ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...