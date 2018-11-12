

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see October numbers for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year.



Japan also will see September results for loans and discounts and preliminary October figures for machine tool orders. Loans were up 3.35 percent on year in August, while tool orders advanced an annual 2.9 percent in September.



New Zealand will release October numbers for credit card spending; in September, overall spending was up 1.3 percent and retail spending was up 1.1 percent.



Singapore will see September numbers for retail sales; in August, sales eased 0.4 percent on month and climbed 2.5 percent on year.



