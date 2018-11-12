AMDEA Calls for Cooler Research

LONDON, November 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Top Tips for buying appliances safely online

Nearly two thirds (64%) of Brits would spend more time researching a new pair of trainers, or a meal out, or a holiday compared to choosing a fridge freezer, according to YouGov research published today[1].

Over a quarter of adults (29%)[2] would be likely to purchase a fridge, freezer, cooker or washing machine from an online seller they didn't know, if they were the cheapest. While a similar percentage (29%)[3] don't often look at the instructions before switching on a new large domestic appliance for the first time.

The research was commissioned by the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA) as part of International Product Safety Week (12-16 November), with support from the Office for Product Safety and Standards. The Office works closely with AMDEA to encourage the public to register their appliances, so they can be quickly notified of any safety repairs or recalls. The British research highlights differences in our attitudes to buying fashion, food, or holidays, versus kitchen stalwarts like dishwashers and fridge freezers.

With seven Top Tips for online buyers, AMDEA is urging consumers to research products and sellers carefully and to treat their purchases well, to ensure the maximum years of safe use. As well as following installation and user guides, buyers are encouraged to register their purchases with the manufacturers at http://www.registermyappliance.org.uk, so that they can be contacted in case a safety repair is ever needed.

Douglas Herbison, AMDEA Chief Executive, said: "At least half of our major appliances are now purchased online yet, despite an expectation that they will last for many years, it's surprising that such a major investment warrants less thought than this season's shoes!

"As we move into a peak buying season, our industry has looked at how our customers choose and buy their appliances online to support International Product Safety Week with sensible advice tailored to the findings among British shoppers."

AMDEA's Top Tips for Buying Appliances Online are:

- Check who you're buying from. Just like the high street, look for reputable sellers that you know, or check out what other buyers say.

- Research ratings and reviews.Choose the best model for your household.

- Check the recall listing.Know any product you should not buy at https://productrecall.campaign.gov.uk

- Of course compare prices.We all love a bargain, but if it looks too good to be true it probably is.

Once your new appliance is home

- Register your product with the manufacturer. Be the first to know about recalls or safety repairs. Its quick and easy at http://www.registermyappliance.org.uk

- Follow the installation and user instructions. For best and safest performance

- Found a safety issue? Speak up! Report product safety problems to your retailer or manufacturer.

The survey which asked people about buying fridges, freezers, washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, ovens and cookers online, also revealed:

50% of GB adults have purchased a white goods item online.

16% were likely or very likely to consider purchasing a second-hand large appliance online, in the future.

34% would like to check if the model they propose to purchase has been recalled but don't know how or where to.

NOTES TO EDITORS

AMDEA is the UK trade association for manufacturers of large and small domestic appliances; representing over 85% of the domestic appliance industry and nearly 90% of white goods brands. Members' products include most of the UK's top selling brands of major white goods, other large and small kitchen appliances, heating, water heating, floor care, waste disposal and ventilation equipment.

The Register My Appliance portal was designed by AMDEA to make it quicker and easier for the public to register both new and older appliances, to improve ownership data. It currently provides access to 64 leading brands. By simply clicking on the brand logo the user reaches a data entry form linked directly to the relevant manufacture. The vast majority accept registrations of products up to 12 years old.

International Product Safety Week is an initiative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The mission of the OECD is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world and it provides a forum where governments can work together to share experiences and seek solutions to common problems.

1. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2072 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 17th - 18th October 2018. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

2. 26% said they were fairly likely and 3% very likely to buy from a seller they didn't know if they were the cheapest.

3. 16% said they sometimes look at the instructions before plugging in, 10% rarely and 3% never

